WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing with top executives from the event ticketing industry after Ticketmaster's inability to process orders for Berks County native Taylor Swift's upcoming concert tour.
Ticketmaster said it was unable to handle the heavy demand for tickets. Thousands of would-be concertgoers complained about being unable to load the website; others couldn't access tickets, even though they had a pre-sale code.
Ticketmaster ultimately canceled sales to the general public, leaving millions of fans ticketless and angry and igniting public scrutiny over the industry.
Lawmakers want to know what happened. They are also taking a close look at the lack of competition in the ticketing industry.
The hearing is entitled "That's the Ticket: Promoting Competition and Protecting Consumers in Live Entertainment."
Scheduled to appear are Joe Berchtold, president and chief financial officer of Live Nation Entertainment, Ticketmaster's parent company; Jack Groetzinger, chief executive officer of SeatGeek; Jerry Mickelson, chief executive officer and president of Jam Productions; Sal Nuzzo, senior vice president of The James Madison Institute; Kathleen Bradish, vice president for legal advocacy for the American Antitrust Institute; and Clyde Lawrence, a singer-songwriter.