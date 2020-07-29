WASHINGTON - The CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google testify before the House Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel. It's the biggest hearing of its kind since Microsoft's Bill Gates went before Congress in 1998 to defend against claims that his company was muscling out competitors. It also marks the first time Bezos has appeared before Congress. The hearing is set to begin at noon.
WATCH LIVE: Tech CEOs testify in House anti-trust hearing
