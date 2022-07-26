WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump returns to Washington for the first time since leaving office on Jan. 20, 2021. He is appearing as the marquee speaker at the America First Policy Institute's "America First Agenda Summit." Trump was scheduled to begin speaking at 3 p.m.

