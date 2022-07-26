WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump returns to Washington for the first time since leaving office on Jan. 20, 2021. He is appearing as the marquee speaker at the America First Policy Institute's "America First Agenda Summit." Trump was scheduled to begin speaking at 3 p.m.
LIVESTREAM
developing
WATCH LIVE: Trump addresses America First Policy Institute
Lehigh Valley News
- Forum reviews prospective $1B Bucks wastewater system deal
- Lehigh County Authority wants to hear from its water customers
- Theft charges move forward against former Bethlehem finance director
- Here's how you could win free gas for a year from Sheetz
- Do you know this person? Easton police think he was involved in the Heritage Day shooting
- Behind-the-scenes of Grand Carnivale at Dorney Park
- LVHN, St. Luke's, Reading among top hospitals in the state
- Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Allentown metro area
- Back to the drawing board: Catasauqua talks options for Iron Works property after deal fell through
- Developers delay review of 2 Lowhill Township warehouses
Berks Area News
- Here's how you could win free gas for a year from Sheetz
- LVHN, St. Luke's, Reading among top hospitals in the state
- Person fatally struck by train in Sinking Spring
- DoubleTree's catering team could take lead on Reading Country Club events
- Man who created 'Crime Alert Berks' remembered by community, officials
- Reading firefighters knock out blaze in twin home
- 'We will continue to see the evolution of new viruses and new infections over time,' Berks health leader says of monkeypox
- Companies vie for role of consultant to Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority
- Reading City Council votes 5-1 for realtor to fill District 6 seat
- Helping Harvest Food Bank celebrates expanded capacity