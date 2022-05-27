HOUSTON — Former President Donald Trump addresses the National Rifle Association's Institute for Legislative Action's annual leadership forum. He was scheduled to begin speaking around 4:39 p.m. ET.
NWS Weather Alert
NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Delaware...New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in northern Delaware...New Castle. In New Jersey...Hunterdon, Mercer, and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery. * WHEN...From 1 PM EDT this afternoon through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Localized rainfall rates of one to two inches per hour are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
WATCH LIVE: Trump addresses NRA forum in Texas
