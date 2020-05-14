Air Force One Trump departs for Allentown

12:20 p.m. (scheduled) -- President Donald Trump departs Washington, D.C., en route to Allentown.

He is set to tour medical equipment distributor Owens and Minor Inc. in Upper Macungie Township.

