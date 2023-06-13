Former President Donald Trump was scheduled to deliver remarks at his Bedminster, New Jersey Golf Club at 8:15 p.m. following his court appearance in Miami earlier in the day. He pleaded not guilty to felony charges relating to an investigation into his handling of classified documents.
LIVESTREAM
developing
WATCH LIVE: Trump makes remarks in Bedminster after court appearance
Former President Donald Trump was scheduled to deliver remarks at his Bedminster, New Jersey Golf Club at 8:15 p.m. following his court appearance in Miami earlier in the day. He pleaded not guilty to felony charges relating to an investigation into his handling of classified documents.
Lehigh Valley News
- Portfolio for apartments, commercial space near Lehigh University sold for $29.5M
- Coroner called after shooting at park in Whitehall
- KeyBank celebrates 32nd annual ‘Neighbors Make the Difference Day’ across the nation, including in Lehigh Valley
- Fight over warehouses takes unexpected turn in Lehigh County community
- Lehigh Valley Zoo teaches kids about wildlife conservation at Crayola Experience
- Incident where pedestrian killed after being hit by 2 vehicles in North Whitehall ruled an accident
- Allentown planners OK affordable housing proposal
- Dunkin' donates $30K to Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital
- Bridge in Northampton County gets 'Historic Places' certificate
- 'Iconic brand': Allentown developer opening first location of Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs
Berks Area News
- Days-long Juneteenth celebration underway in Reading
- “It’s horrible, it's gotta stop”: DA reacts to recent string of gun violence involving teens
- State Police looking to ID armed robber who hit Alsace Twp. gas station twice
- Reading man charged with stealing nearly $30k worth of water from bottling plant
- 14-year-old charged in Douglass Township drive-by shooting
- Pages for Pets program encourages youth to read for a good cause
- State Police investigating pair of armed robberies at Alsace Township gas station
- Exeter Twp. manager announces resignation
- Rainfall brings hope to local farmers
- Reading City Council supports police in wake of Pride arrest controversy