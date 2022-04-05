Ukraine’s president plans to address the U.N.’s most powerful body after even more grisly evidence emerged of civilian massacres in areas that Russian forces recently left. Western nations expelled dozens more of Moscow’s diplomats and proposed further sanctions as part of efforts to punish Russia for what they say are war crimes. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech to the Security Council on Tuesday will be rich with symbolism, but the invitation and other displays of Western support are unlikely to alter the situation on the ground. The head of NATO warned that Russia is regrouping its forces in order to deploy them to eastern and southern Ukraine for a “crucial phase of the war." The European Union proposed new sanctions targeting Russia’s lucrative energy industry.