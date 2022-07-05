WASHINGTON — President Biden awards the Medal of Honor to four U.S. Army soldiers who fought in the Vietnam War. The ceremony was scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. in the East Room of the White House.
developing
WATCH LIVE: US Army soldiers awarded Medal of Honor
Lehigh Valley News
- More than 80 police departments across southeast Pennsylvania to target aggressive drivers
- Bethlehem Twp. to review zoning change for Freemansburg Avenue apartments
- Crews rescue woman who fell along Appalachian Trail
- Firefighters work to knock out blaze on Linden Street in Allentown
- Food, live music, historical reenactments mark Independence Day celebrations in Lehigh Valley, Pottstown
- People enjoy food, fun and freedom at Allentown Independence Day celebration
- Thousands make their way to Allentown's 4th of July celebration; event features new food vendors
- Liberty Bell Museum in Allentown rings in Independence Day
- Attendees at Independence Day celebration at SteelStacks reflect on what holiday means to them
- Bethlehem Twp. man has decorated WWII monument red, white and blue for more than half a century
Berks Area News
- Fire burns sheds, mill in Berks; fireworks may have played part
- Has Juliet finally found her forever Romeo? Did you know that Taylor Swift can count these famous hunks as her ex-lovers?
- More than 80 police departments across southeast Pennsylvania to target aggressive drivers
- Governor Mifflin Community Days underway in Shillington
- 'Fresh Fest Market' offers healthier options at Kutztown Folk Festival
- Sound of fireworks continue late into night in Reading
- "It's pigtastic": Fans gather to watch making of Pigcasso art at Kutztown Folk Festival
- July 4th parade celebrates family, tradition in Wyomissing
- Former Penn State Berks student dies after Weedsport Speedway accident
- Berks couple celebrates postponed 70th anniversary