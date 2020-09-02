V-J Day

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - The official 75th commemoration of the end of World War II is held on the fantail of the USS Missouri. The guests of honor include WWII veterans and others who witnessed the event 75 years ago.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.