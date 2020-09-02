PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - The official 75th commemoration of the end of World War II is held on the fantail of the USS Missouri. The guests of honor include WWII veterans and others who witnessed the event 75 years ago.
LIVESTREAM
developing
WATCH LIVE: V-J Day 75th anniversary commemoration at Pearl Harbor
Right Now
79°
Broken Clouds
- Humidity: 77%
- Cloud Coverage:96%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 06:30:19 AM
- Sunset: 07:31:47 PM
Today
Clouds and limited sun, warmer and rather humid with a couple of showers, even a t-storm.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy and humid with a couple of showers and a t-storm around, especially in the evening.
Tomorrow
A blend of clouds and sunshine, very warm and humid; showers and a t-storm are likely, especially late in the afternoon and evening.
- Reading district warns of scam targeting Chromebooks
- Friendship circles: Teens come together
- Fire tears through vacant Poconos resort
- Boil water advisory in effect for Maidencreek residents
- Phillipsburg officials want details on Union Square property plans
- Blue Mountain Academy teacher battling cancer
- Developer pitches grocery store plan in Bethlehem
- Milford Township supervisors give final approval for rehab facility
- Protest calls for extension off evictions moratorium
- Poll workers needed across Pennsylvania ahead of November election