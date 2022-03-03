WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Jen Psaki briefs the media in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room. It's scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
LIVESTREAM
developing
WATCH LIVE: White House briefing
Lehigh Valley News
- Trap Door Escape room opening at Outlets at Wind Creek in Sept. 2022
- Easton police search for gunman in shots-fired incident
- Owner seeks to rezone former Montex Textiles property to create housing complex
- Allentown City Council OKs cash injection to finish Valania Park project
- Emmaus High School dance team is headed to Nationals after clearing multiple hurdles
- Allentown board OKs $10.7M for improvements on, near Hamilton Street
- Biden says he wants more products made in the US, but is that realistic?
- New food pantry opens at Allentown elementary school
- March Elementary School students enjoy special guest readers from Lafayette for Read Across America Day
- Christians start Lenten season with Ash Wednesday
Berks Area News
- Berks Commissioners presented proposal to create tri-county passenger railroad authority
- Reading man flees from Ukraine with wife, baby
- Greenwich Twp. house collapses during fire causing at least $300,000 worth of damage
- Topton church hits 5K free meals delivered
- Elementary school basketball team donates clothes, toiletries to Opportunity House
- Clean Eatz franchise coming to Berks County
- Pa. lawmakers call for tougher sanctions against Russia
- KU plans to bring 1-of-10 Keith Haring fitness court to campus
- Latest: Lisa Snyder, accused of killing her 2 children, appears at hearing
- Fightin Phils offer 'a dime per degree' priced ticket deal