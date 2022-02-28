WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Jen Psaki briefs the media amid Russia's ongoing attack on Ukraine. The briefing was scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
developing
WATCH LIVE: White House briefing
Lehigh Valley News
- Online retailer Zulily to close Bethlehem facility as part of review of 'current and projected needs'
- Second Harvest receives $20,000 donation from Philadelphia Dunkin' franchisees
- Mary Ann's Donut Kitchen prepares for Fastnacht Day
- Sen. Boscola asks Pa. Senate, businesses to disengage from Russian holdings
- Pa. State Police car robbed by unknown suspect, police search for answers
- Allentown planners to review proposals for apartments on Hamilton Street, warehouses next week
- Embassy Bank officials invite community to share photos of service members for "Hometown Heroes" display
- Local communities show support for Ukraine through prayer, peaceful protest
- Community members, lawmakers talk crisis in Ukraine during roundtable discussion in Allentown
- Firefighters called to Lowhill Twp. structure fire
Berks Area News
- Man accused of killing mother held for court on murder charges
- Arrest warrant issued in connection to fatal shooting in Reading
- Reading WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday
- Food and fellowship bring community together in support of Ukraine
- Pennsylvania shifts closer to endemic phase of COVID-19
- Reading retired Congressman recalls 2014 Crimea invasion
- Berks DA: Argument quickly turned tragic in death of 2 Reading teens
- Camilo coming to Santander Arena
- Berks Commissioners warn poultry farmers of avian flu outbreak
- Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan visits Reading emergency shelter