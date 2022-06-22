WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs the media after President Biden outlined his proposal to suspend the federal gasoline and diesel taxes. The briefing was scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
WATCH LIVE: White House briefing
