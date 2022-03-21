WASHINGTON — Press Secretary Jen Psaki answers reporters' questions in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. The briefing was scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.
developing
WATCH LIVE: White House briefing
Lehigh Valley News
- Court halts certification of results in Lehigh County race amid appeal over mail-in ballots
- Kolbe Academy, nation's first Catholic recovery school, to move to Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Bath
- LVHN Health Center at Pennsburg opens
- Air Products to divest business in Russia
- ArtsQuest adds Ziggy Marley to Musikfest lineup
- LVPC to review plans for The Confluence in Easton, River Pointe in Upper Mount Bethel
- UPDATE: Suspect in Easton double homicide turns himself in
- Auto Show Day 4: Focusing on the car buyer
- Fire damages recently renovated twin home in Tamaqua
- Fire damages home in West Easton
Berks Area News
- WATCH: News conference on deaths of 2 PSP troopers
- 2 Pa. State Police troopers, pedestrian killed on I-95
- City of Reading to raise flag in solidarity with Ukraine
- Identities released of victim, man charged with murder in shooting at Wyomissing shopping center
- Garage goes up in flames in Robeson Twp., Berks County
- Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt in domestic-related shooting at Wyomissing shopping center
- Reading non-profit renovating home for survivors of sex trafficking
- Students honored for helping janitor injured in fall
- Air Products, other companies with local ties continue operations in Russia amid Ukraine crisis
- Community celebrates the life of author John Updike on 90th birthday