WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs the media after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found inside President Joe Biden's former office in Washington and his home in Wilmington, Delaware.
The Associated Press reported that, during Wednesday's briefing, Jean-Pierre dodged questions about Biden's handling of classified information and the West Wing's management of the discovery.
Thursday's briefing was scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.