ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Statewide data shows that COVID-19 infections among vaccinated people has risen over the past month.
Statistics on breakthrough infections shows that vaccinated people accounted for a little more than a quarter of all new infections between September 5th and October 4th.
The numbers up from six percent of cases and five percent of hospitalizations between January and September.
"COVID is still very much with us, it's still spreading in our communities, our surrounding counties," said Dr. Luther Rhodes of Lehigh Valley Health Network.
Rhodes said there is a common theme among the breakthrough cases he sees at the hospital.
"They're vaccinated, but they have other health conditions," said Dr. Rhodes.
At both Lehigh Valley Health Network and St. Luke's, doctors said a majority of cases continue to be among people who are unvaccinated. St. Luke's said that is the case for 80 percent of its COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The two of them are still urging residents who have not done so to get vaccinated.
"These vaccines have been very, very notably successful, not 100 percent successful, but they're very successful in preventing the major consequences," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre of St. Luke's.
Dr. Jeffrey Jahre said the vaccine was never designed to be 100 percent effective.
He said much of the breakthrough cases are due to the emergence of the Delta variant, which is more transmissible than previous variants.
Dr. Jahre is urging everyone to remain on guard.
"Make sure that you do get vaccinated and that if you are eligible to get the booster, I would strongly recommend that you get your booster vaccine and we know that is even going to be increased from the current groups that have authorization," said Dr. Jahre
Both Doctors said it is still important to practice social distancing, particularly when indoors. They tell us vaccines are still widely available and effective.