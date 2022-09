Diabetes is the 7th leading cause of death in the US, and the CDC says many people who have it don't even know it.

But, there's a lot going on right in our own backyard to unite families impacted by diabetes and to find a cure.

WFMZ's Eve Russo welcomed Lindsay Fortese, the Executive Director of our local Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and Maddie Poplawski, who lives with Type 1 diabetes.