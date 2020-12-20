ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Christmas is coming early for front line healthcare workers in Pennsylvania as they begin to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
"This is truly an emotional experience for all the front-line healthcare workers,” said Dr. Mark Lischner, who is a critical care physician at St Luke's Hospital.
Lischner said he received his vaccine on Friday. "I had no significant effects from it except a sore arm."
While people from all walks of life have been impacted by the virus and have had to make sacrifices, healthcare workers face unique challenges. It's one of the reasons they're being prioritized in the rollout of the vaccine.
“We have been personally impacted. Our families have been impacted. Our life has been impacted,” Dr. Lischner said. “We’re all working longer, harder hours to take care of all these very challenging patients.”
While the urgency for a COVID-19 vaccine has only been apparent for months, Dr. Lischner said much of the research and science behind the vaccine has been being developed for more than a decade through research of other coronaviruses.
"We're confident the vaccine technology is safe, it's been present for a long time and we now have the opportunity to really put the vaccine to use,” he said.
A vaccine developed by Pfizer is the one currently being administered. The FDA recently approved another vaccine developed by Moderna.
"So many of our colleagues really do believe in the two vaccines that have thus been put forward by the FDA,” said Dr. Timothy Friel, who works with Lehigh Valley Health Network.
Not only does a second vaccine mean more doses will be available, it will logistically make things much easier. Especially for smaller hospitals that don't have the infrastructure to properly store the Pfizer vaccine.
"It is easier to ship and package. It does not require the ultra-freezing temperatures, that negative 80 degrees Celsius the Pfizer vaccine requires,” Dr. Friel notes.
Both vaccines will require two shots. People who receive the Pfizer vaccine will receive a follow up shot roughly three weeks after their first shot. The follow up shot for Moderna's vaccine will be about four weeks after the first dose.
The vaccine uses our own cells to make a tiny noninfectious part of the virus that is harmless but, it gives our immune system the ability to recognize and react quickly if we do encounter virus.
“It's an incredible scientific effort. The results are incredibly promising, the side effects that we've seen are incredibly low and normal side effects for vaccines,” Dr. Lischner said. "The things that came together that let us put this to use are the fact that the technology has been in development.
Dr. Friel and Dr. Lischner tell 69 News one of the most important things healthcare systems could be doing right now is educating and reassuring the public they can trust and have confidence in the vaccine.
"Our colleagues are excited. They believe in efficacy data about how effective this vaccine is and also the data about safety,” Dr Friel said.
“It’s hard to over emphasize how emotional this moment is for everybody,” Dr Lischner said. “Every step we’ve taken has been a step towards getting back to normal and hopefully this will get us there.”