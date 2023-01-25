Local man behind the Happy Meal's success tells his story

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS
MORNING TO 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Berks and Lehigh.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A burst of snow with snowfall rates
potentially exceeding one inch per hour is possible during the
mid to late morning. The snow will continue before changing
perhaps briefly to a wintry mix, then to plain rain into the
afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
