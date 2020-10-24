MOHRSVILLE, Pa. -- A local mother is lending a helping hand to families who have lost children at birth.
For Audra Smallwood, of Mohrsville, the loss of her daughter, MiKaylee, is still very real.
"They're wheeling me downstairs and you hear babies crying and you're just getting wheeled out and you're holding this box and that's it, nothing else," she recalls with tears in her eyes.
Smallwood says it doesn't take much to bring her back to that time.
"I could be sitting in the car and I hear a song and I'm right back there in the hospital. I could be giving birth to her and it's so hard," said Smallwood.
She's sharing Mikaylee's story during Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month so other mothers know they're not alone. To also help families in their initial stages of grief, her nonprofit, 'MiKaylee's Hope' is raising money to donate cuddle cots to area hospitals.
"It gives the family more time to say goodbye to the baby that they just lost," Smallwood said.
Cuddle cots typically cost around $3,000. She's already donated three this year. When she's not fundraising, she's sending out memory packages filled with hats, blankets and personalized messages. She knows that no gift is as precious as a newborn child but after having a successful pregnancy, not even a year after losing MiKaylee, she wants people to know there's hope.
"It's hard but you're definitely going to get through this and I'm here for you," Smallwood said.