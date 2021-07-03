BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Fourth of July weekend is also considered one of the most dangerous driving periods of the year. That is according to the National Safety Council.
A Pennsylvania mother is sharing her story in an effort to change that.
"Distracted driving is preventable," said Eileen Miller.
Miller said she knows all about the dangers of driving that come along with the 4th of July weekend.
"All I can tell you is that everybody when they get into their vehicles, they really need to pay attention to the road.”
Eleven years ago, this weekend, her 21-year-old son Paul, a criminal justice student at East Stroudsburg University, with a full life ahead of him lost his life in a split second after he was struck head-on by a distracted driver on Route 33 near Saylorsburg, a day after spending the 4th of July with friends.
"Still to this day it's very hard, but state troopers pulled up to my house back-to-back, like out of a movie scene and I kind of knew then," Miller said.
Now for about the past decade, his mother has been sharing his story in an effort to save lives.
"Even to this day I can still hear my gut wrenching screams. Not my son, it can't be my son. He was the greatest kid, he did everything right," Miller said.
A moment she hopes no parents have to live through.
That is why she is taking her fight to end distracted driving to Harrisburg along with Pa. Rep. Rosemary Brown, a Republican who represents parts of Monroe and Pike counties. Brown is the prime sponsor of a bill moving through the state legislature that would only allow drivers to use devices if they are hands free.
"The best policy is no phone behind the wheel," Miller said.
Until it's passed, she is urging everyone to put down the phone and be aware of your surroundings while hitting the roads for some holiday fun.
"You don't want to have an empty seat at your table for every holiday, please be safe," Miller said.