World War II Tuskegee Airman visits Chester County church

Airman discusses Memorial Day with congregation

Posted: May 26, 2019

Updated: May 26, 2019 09:10 PM EDT

World War II Tuskegee Airman visits Chester County church

SPRING CITY, Pa. - Three men from the Philadelphia chapter of Tuskegee Airmen, including one of the group's famed World War II pilots, spoke to a Chester County church congregation about the importance of Memorial Day.

Parkerford Baptist Church in Spring City welcomed the veterans to the church Sunday.

WFMZ's Irene Snyder has the details.

