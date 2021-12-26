ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Christmas is already over, but for those who celebrate Kwanzaa, the holiday festivities are just kicking off.
Dating back to,1966 Kwanzaa was created as a way for the African-American community to celebrate their history and typically runs from December 26 through January 1 each year.
"Unless we as African Americans claim the history of before we enslaved…we will always be stuck defining ourselves very narrowly," said Camilla Greene, Board Member of Promise Neighborhoods.
Greene's family does a Kwanzaa set up right in their dining room, gathering around the table, lighting candles, and giving offerings to their ancestors.
"The cup is to pour libations to the ancestors. You're supposed to have an ear of corn for each member of your family. The black is for the black of our skin. The green is for the continent of Africa. The red is for the blood that has been shed for our freedom," said Greene.
Jevata Crawford Bosket also celebrates Kwanzaa and tells us, those things are still happening this year. However, for her group it's virtual.
"I was like what can I do virtually and how can I bring my community together to celebrate Kwanzaa," said Bosket.
Bosket now has over 100 people celebrating Kwanzaa together through her Facebook Group: Celebrating Kwanzaa and says it's given members a platform to tell their stories.
"It's really exciting because it's a great way for us to talk and learn in the community," said Bosket.
The virtual Kwanzaa Group says each year they choose one charity to work with and this year they're donating their time and money to Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley.