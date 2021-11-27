EASTON, Pa. -- Laurie Mason cut the ribbon, opening up her Emmaus boutique, Perr Haus on Small Business Saturday.
"Purr Haus sells the best stuff for cats and the people who love them," said Mason.
It is her first boutique in an area she calls home.
"It feels amazing, you know I've always been a proponent of shopping at small businesses and now that I own a small business of my own, I see how really important it is," said Mason.
Over at Laura's Custom Framing and Fine Art, owner Laura Barton is handing out bags encouraging people to shop small.
"Small businesses are for families, whoever owns the business is the family. That's how they make the money so that they can raise their children, pay their bills and live," said Barton.
In Easton, the sound of Christmas music echoed through the street as holiday shoppers headed out in droves.
"I think it's really good to see everybody coming back out," said Nate Snyder, sales associate at the Easton Outdoor Company.
Inside the Easton Outdoor Company, Snyder said hats, gloves and socks are the big items.
"We got some regulars that are coming in, we got other people that've never been here before," said Snyder.
Around Easton's Winter Village, Katie Farnan from the Main Street Initiative said more huts for vendors have been added.
"So that gave more businesses the opportunity to be out here, show their product and show their business," said Farnan.
This all comes after more than a year of uncertainty.
"It's a really great way to support local and put money back into the local economy," said Farnan.