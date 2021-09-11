FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- On this day of remembrance, a local teacher is reflecting on his time at the Pentagon on 9/11. He was inside working when the plane slammed into the headquarters of the U.S. military.
Pat Lilly is a Culinary Teacher at Warren County Technical School, but previously he served in the U.S. Air Force.
"I remember coming in and I remember being mad cause I was like it's so nice out why am I working today," Lilly said.
It started out as a bright sun-shiny day and Pat Lilly was working as a U.S. Air Force chef at the Pentagon on September 11th, 2001.
"When I got to work there was a big catering event that day, so we had started prepping for the day," Lilly said.
It was while they were prepping when he said someone turned on a television as the attack at the World Trade Center unfolded.
"And then the second plane went in and we went back and we decided we better get to work because we don't know what's going on, we're in the military so things are going to ramp up for us," Lilly said.
Then at 9:37 a.m. there was another interruption, but this time not on TV.
"It was the loudest boom that I ever felt.”
It was the sound of American Airlines Flight 77 slamming into the Army side of the Pentagon, killing nearly 200 people.
"The Navy had a helipad over there, so we thought maybe like a helicopter crashed or something, and then we heard a boom and the whole building shook," said Lilly. "I remember our secretary ran in and said everybody get the heck out of here," Lilly said.
He and his team made their way outside.
"We looked up that's when I knew, the whole sky was filled with black smoke.”
He said he eventually went to a nearby restaurant, where he made calls to the families of his fellow airmen and his wife. Lilly ultimately returned to the Pentagon the next day.
"I remember getting up to the facility and there was about an inch of soot on everything just from the smoke. It was just crazy, it took us two days to clean and sanitize our dining facility," Lilly said.
September 11th, 2001 is a day he said, like so many others, has changed his life forever.
"I just approach every day that I'm thankful to be here, I know that freedom isn't free, I know that nothing is guaranteed, I could've been killed that day, so I just try to live my life on a positive note, on a positive tone," Lilly said.