PALMER TWP., Pa. -- The pandemic isn’t stopping family and friends from celebrating a Palmer Twp. man’s milestone birthday.
“It’s unbelievable!” Charlie Volpe exclaimed.
On Sunday, a parade of cars donned with balloons and signs drove by to surprise Volpe.
The World War II veteran is celebrating a milestone: his 100th birthday.
“I’ve had a lot of surprises but not like this! This is really fantastic,” Volpe said.
Volpe insists there’s one key to living a long and fulfilling life:
“My family and my grandchildren. I always told them that pop is going to live for a long time for you guys,” he said.
And there’l isn’t much that’s slowing him down either.
In fact, he’s probably more active than most that are half his age.
“I still play golf. I shot my age last year. I shot a 97,” Volpe said.
“I do a lot of dancing,” he added.
“He’s been partying all week though! He was honored by the veterans and received a citation from the state of Pennsylvania. And then we had his party yesterday. And this was all arraigned by the neighbors here,” Kelly Miller, Volpe’s granddaughter, said.
Volpe and Miller spent a lot of time together when she was young.
“My pop-pop’s been a huge part of my life since the day I was born. I lived with him a lot when I was little, so he influenced me a long the way,” Miller said.
And his influence is apparent.
More than 30 carloads of people took the time out of their day to honor this man who has a lot more life to live.
“A very wise man, full of personality and vigor. He keeps on going. He’s got a lot of energy. He defies being 100 for sure,” Miller said.
Charlie’s family says they’re not done yet.
In fact they plan to throw an even bigger party next year when everyone can celebrate a little closer together.