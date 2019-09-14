Lopatcong Emergency Squad to disband

LOPATCONG TWP., Pa. - The Lopatcong Emergency Squad in Warren County, New Jersey is disbanding September 21.

Officials with the EMS squad cited financial concerns as the reason for the closure.

The Lopatcong Emergency Squad has served the community for more than 80 years.

Lopatcong's mayor and township council released a joint statement saying the township will continue to receive 24-hour EMS coverage through mutual aid agreements with neighboring squads.