LOWER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, PA -- The owners of the home in Lower Milford Township are going to attempt to rebuild after a fire damaged their property.
The fire in the 18th century home happened between 9:30pm and 10:00pm Friday on Dillingersville Road. The cause of fire still under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious.
Assistant Fire Chief Lower Ed Miller of the Milford Township Volunteer Fire Company tells 69 News that there is heavy damage to the home, but the owners are planning to rebuild.
No one was hurt, but a pet dog died.
Fire crews remained on scene until 3:00am on Saturday putting out hard to reach hot spots.