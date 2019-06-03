LVHN's Health Care Explorers' day shows students how to save lives

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's technology used by surgeons, only Monday it's in the hands of students from St. Thomas More School.

"The students absolutely love this it's a great opportunity for them it's like playing a video game for them in many ways in a practical way so it's really kind of unmasked the mystique of what medicine does and how technology integrates with a medical profession," Derek Peiffer, the school's principal, said.

Lehigh Valley Health Network's Health Care Explorer's day also showed students how to save lives by applying pressure and tourniquets as part of the Stop The Bleed program.

Students also got the chance to see view a coronary angiography and the effects of smoking and vaping on the lungs.

"I think they're going to leave today with an understanding that there is an entire world of possibility out there, especially in the field of health care," Dr. Sarah Sapienza said.

Officials say the takeaway is that students learn life saving skills, are encouraged to lead healthy lifestyles and hopefully have the confidence to tackle the unknown as they pursue their careers.

"So we're hoping that will create future health care professionals whether they're doctors or nurses or teachers or engineers were all part of one great team," Dr. Martin Martino said.

LVHN officials say this is the fifth Explorer's Day they have had with St. Thomas More, and they hope to expand it to include other schools in the future.