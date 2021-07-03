EAST GREENVILLE, Pa. -- A quiet, tree-lined Main Street is starting to look like it did pre-pandemic. It's what you'd come to expect in a small town like East Greenville, Montgomery County.
"We're here. Whether you want to get a haircut, grab a bite to eat, a cup of coffee, see a movie, grab a beer," said Steve Wescott, the Mayor of East Greenville Borough. "There's a lot that East Greenville has to offer."
Wescott has a lot to be proud of. These business owners are eager to serve customers and keep the community thriving which may require some caffeine. The smell of freshly brewed coffee wafted from Steep Cafe where surviving the pandemic was a roller coaster ride.
"It was kind of shaky. It was on and off," said owner, Tara Orison.
The shakes have started to go away, and the customers have started to flow in.
"It's really impressed me how quickly it picked up. Honestly, we've had to scramble to catch up with it and that's been really good," Orison said.
Keep that buzz going at Kevin's Corner Sweets and grab a cookie for the road. This is a guy who's got his hands full and he likes it that way.
"We're doing this while working full-time so there's a lot going on and we have three children at home," said owner, Kevin Varell.
For those juggling it all, there are Simple Days ahead at the namesake taproom right across the street. It's the only taproom in East Greenville.
"I know everyone can have a hectic day and a crazy day. I want a place that you can come, relax, have a beer and just kind of ease your way out of that hardship," said owner, Chris Hink.
If this doesn't sound like a great place to call home, you could probably make it feel that way at Abella Specialties. For owner, Tanya, home is where you take risks.
"I just can't believe how well this has been taken here. So many people wanted something like this and it's beyond what I ever thought it was going to be," said owner, Tanya Impink.