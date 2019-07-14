Man charged in Hazleton for public drunkenness after trying to start fights

HAZLETON, Pa. - Police in Hazleton, Luzerne County, responded to a report early Sunday morning of a man who was "smashing things in the street" and "trying to fight people," according to a police report.

The call of a disorderly male on 4th and Alter streets was received around 1:20 a.m. Nearby, police located Iquan Tavon Murray, 24, who was allegedly intoxicated and had a fugitive warrant for his arrest.

Murray was processed and release into the custody of West Hazleton Police after being issued a citation for public drunkenness.