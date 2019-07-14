News

Man charged in Hazleton for public drunkenness after trying to start fights

By:

Posted: Jul 14, 2019 12:11 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 12:11 PM EDT

HAZLETON, Pa. - Police in Hazleton, Luzerne County, responded to a report early Sunday morning of a man who was "smashing things in the street" and "trying to fight people," according to a police report.

The call of a disorderly male on 4th and Alter streets was received around 1:20 a.m. Nearby, police located Iquan Tavon Murray, 24, who was allegedly intoxicated and had a fugitive warrant for his arrest.

Murray was processed and release into the custody of West Hazleton Police after being issued a citation for public drunkenness.

 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Allentown, PA 18102

85°F

Few Clouds

TONIGHT

  • 0%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

Daily List
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

Lehigh Valley
Northampton High School class of '49 celebrates 70th reunion

Northampton High School class of '49 celebrates 70th reunion

69News at Sunrise
Accessorize your summer without breaking the bank

Accessorize your summer without breaking the bank

Sports
USWNT victory celebration in NYC
Getty Images

USWNT victory celebration in NYC