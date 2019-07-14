Man charged in Hazleton for public drunkenness after trying to start fights
HAZLETON, Pa. - Police in Hazleton, Luzerne County, responded to a report early Sunday morning of a man who was "smashing things in the street" and "trying to fight people," according to a police report.
The call of a disorderly male on 4th and Alter streets was received around 1:20 a.m. Nearby, police located Iquan Tavon Murray, 24, who was allegedly intoxicated and had a fugitive warrant for his arrest.
Murray was processed and release into the custody of West Hazleton Police after being issued a citation for public drunkenness.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Allentown, PA 18102
85°F
TONIGHT
- 0%
This Week's Circulars
Latest from the newsroom
-
- Lehigh Valley Rich Rolen
-
-
- Pennsylvania iStock/junial
-