Man charged with first-degree murder in death of 4-year-old girl

A Montgomery County man has been charged in the death of a four-year-old girl in 2016.
Marquis Thomas, 32, of Hatfield Township, was charged with first-degree murder.
Towamencin Township Police were called to the Forge Gate Apartments for a reported unresponsive child. Police found Thomas performing CPR on the girl.
Thomas resided with the child along with her mother and two other children.
The cause and manner of death had been listed as undetermined.
The girls' eight-year-old brother was admitted to a Philadelphia hospital in September 2018 for evaluation of injuries. An evaluation determined the boy had suffered injuries consistent with non-accidental trauma, or physical child abuse.
A review of the hospital records showed that the four-year-old girl had been evaluated in September 2016 for similar injuries.
Following the brother's admission to the hospital, the Montgomery County Detective Bureau, Hatfield Township police department and the Towamencin police departments opened a joint investigation.
The boy said during a forensic interview on February 2019 that Thomas had "choked" him on multiple occasions.
The boy said he had seen the four-year-old girl walk into the bathroom with Thomas the night before her death. The boy said the girl was crying at the time.
After reviewing the case, a forensic pathologist said he believed the cause of the girl's death was blunt impact trauma and strangulation. The pathologist said the manner of death was homicide.
Thomas had been arrested March 9, 2019 on several charges related to the eight-year-old boy's injuries.
Thomas was arraigned Friday on the first-degree murder charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 8.