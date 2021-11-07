KOWLTON TWP., Pa. -- The New Jersey Attorney General's Office said it is investigating a Police-involved shooting that left one man dead in Knowlton Township early Sunday morning.
According to authorities, a preliminary investigation revealed that State Police were called to a motor vehicle incident on Starlite Hill Road near Route 80 and the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.
The Attorney General's Office said two State Troopers approached a vehicle with the front end in a ditch shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Investigators said the driver and a dog were inside the vehicle.
According the Attorney General's Office, while Troopers tried communicating with the driver, the driver fired a weapon inside the vehicle and shot the dog.
"It's a dead end right here, it's a cul-de-sac and so it's a quiet street, you hear people working every day," said Jack Clifford, who lives nearby.
Investigators said Police fired their weapons. The driver was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, where he died about an hour later.