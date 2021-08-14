BANGOR, Pa. -- Thousands of gallons of oil has leaked into Martins Creek in Bangor since April, according to the EPA.
Now federal environmental officials said they have finally come up with a remedy.
"At least they're trying to do something," said Earl Young of Bangor
Young, who is a lifelong resident of Bangor, said he has been fishing in the area of Pennsylvania and First Street for a while.
"I don't mind fishing, but I sure as heck not keeping any of them with this happening," said Young.
Young is referring to a leak the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said has sent at least 2,000 gallons of oil into the Martins Creek since April.
Authorities said the oil has been contained with booms at various areas in the Creek, as well as an underflow dam, where the storm sewer discharges.
"Sure, it's not a source of drinking water, but that stream does support fish that the state stocks," said Young.
The EPA is calling the plan to install the separator a "semi-permanent remedy."
The agency said it is working with other agencies to select an oil/water separator that would contain and collect the oil in the storm sewer, before it can make its way into Martins Creek.
The EPA said it plans to install the separator by the end of the summer.
"I'm glad that they're trying to do something, seems to me to be a bit after the fact though," said Young.
The EPA said the leak is coming from a crack in the sewer, but they are still trying to locate the source at this time.