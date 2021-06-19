SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. -- This week marks 16 years since Parkland High School graduate Justin Sheftel was killed while on senior week with friends in 2005.
It also marks the return of the annual softball tournament that's grown tremendously in the nearly two decades since his death.
A yearly tradition that honors one of baseball's late local die-hard fans: Justin Sheftel, killed by a drunk-driver while on senior week in Ocean City, Maryland.
"Pretty much immediately after that his friends came to us and said we want to do something and this was the idea they came up with; to have a softball event where we can raise some funds,” Elliot Sheftel, Justin’s father, said.
What started out small in 2005, with a few of Justin's family and friends, has grown enormously.
"This is the first year we really had such a good turnout. We always good turnouts. But this year we really knocked the socks off so to speak. So, they're very excited. And I think Steve's gonna be excited because he loves to work with the kids. He really does,” Linda Sheftel, Justin’s mother, said.
That's Steve, as in Steve Carlton, or more commonly known as "Lefty."
Carlton’s the former Phillies player and Hall of Famer who was the ace of the 1980 World Series champions.
"We do a lot of charity work. Now that we're retired, that's all we got left,” Carlton said.
Carlton got involved about 8 years ago, and works with players at the tournament's clinic.
"It's different every year. The kids are different sizes every year, so it's a lot of fun. A few laughs,” Carlton said.
The tournament's the foundation's main fundraiser, and it's raised more than $500,000 over the years for area charities and non-profits.
"Our mission is helping under-served kids. So, we focus on kids that might not have the access to programs and things like that,” Elliott said.
"It's fun being part of it. Watching everyone perform and come together as a community and raise funds for the Linda charities and scholarships,” Carlton added.
"We feel fortunate that we're having an impact and that they want to be here,” Linda said.