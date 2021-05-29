TELFORD, Pa. -- It's a story from a story and a gift that keeps on giving. Yvonne Caputo wrote "Flying with Dad," a book about her father's telling of World War II and his time spent flying in B-24's.
"After the book was published, I just started meeting all of these people who had some kind of an association with my father," said Caputo.
Which brought her to Joe Haenn, a now-104-year-old World War II Veteran living in Telford, Montgomery County.
"He's been able to tell me things that I wouldn't know about my dad, had we not connected," said Caputo.
Joe spent a lot of time in quarantine at his senior living facility reading a ton. He read 120 pages of Flying with Dad in one sitting. It's how he passes the time and reflects on it.
"It's still rough. I do a lot of crying when I read these books," said Haenn.
Although Joe didn't know Yvonne's father, he was very familiar with the B-24 he flew in called the Wabbit, and the training mission gone awry. Joe was an assistant crew chief at the time.
"When they came down, they thought they could make it and they didn't. It went off the end of the runway and I cracked the thing up," said Haenn.
Joe's been able to drum up all kinds of memories.
"I'm telling you," he paused. "It's unbelievable what those crews went through. You just can't imagine being up there in the air. You can't do anything about it and they're shooting at you. Unbelievable," said Haenn.
This Memorial Day, Joe wants what he feels is owed to the men who didn't make it.
"I want them to remember those guys that gave them their freedom," he said.
Yvonne looks to uncover new surprises.
"First and foremost, it's the gift of friendship," said Caputo.