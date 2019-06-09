Money Matters: Cheap ways to fight fleas this summer

Summer is here and that means it is also time for fleas.

The best way to deal with fleas is not to get them in the first place. So be sure to keep your pet's fur neat and clean. Fleas like to hide in tangled, dirty fur.

Next, bathe your pet in lavender-scented shampoo. Fleas do not like scents and using lavender shampoo can help keep them away.

Also, vacuum more often. Fleas constantly lay eggs. If you suspect a problem then vacuum your home more often. Throw out the bag or dump the canister because fleas can live in there.

Remember to treat your yard. You can put cedar chips along the edges or spray a mixture of half bleach and half water on the grass every ten days.

Two cheaper and natural substances to try cost less than $10 a container:

First: boric acid. Work it into the carpet with a broom, let it sit for a while and vacuum it up.

And finally, diatomaceous earth. That is a fancy name for a powder made from the fossilized remains of tiny, freshwater algae-like creatures. The important thing is that it prevents flea larvae from growing into adult fleas.

Bottom line: fighting fleas is not nearly as much fun as doing things like playing Frisbee, but it is not that hard to do either. You just groom your animals, treat your yard, clean the house and next thing you know you will have a flea-free summer.



