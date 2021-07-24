LOWER MERION TWP., Pa. - Lower Merion Fire Chief, Chas McGarvey, fought back tears while addressing a crowd of community members and reporters Saturday afternoon. It's been a tough couple of months for the department.
"My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of firefighter Tom Royds," McGarvey said.
A flag is lowered, and mourning bunting is draped across several fire trucks, marking the end of watch for Tom Royds, a career firefighter for Belmont Hills Fire Company.
"Last night, tragedy struck the Lower Merion fire department once again," said Mcgarvey. "And once again, we are mourning the loss of one of our own - a young man taken too soon."
It hasn't even been three weeks since they lost Sean Demuynck, who died fighting a house fire on July 4th.
"It's going to take some time to get through this one, being so close to firefighter Demuynck's line of duty death and we were just starting to move on," McGarvey said.
It happened in the early hours of Saturday morning. Chief McGarvey says the Belmont Hills Fire Company was responding to a car accident with injuries on the Schuylkill Expressway around 3 a.m. They were getting ready to leave the scene when police say a car came out of nowhere and hit four first responders, three Belmont Hills firefighters and a state trooper. Tom Royds went into cardiac arrest and died at the hospital. The two other firefighters were last said to be in surgery at the hospital and the state trooper was also taken in for treatment.
It's believed the car that hit the first responders was driven by Jacquelyn Walker, 63, of Egg Harbor, New Jersey. Documents show it was Walker's birthday. She's being charged with several felonies, including Homicide by Vehicle while Driving Under the Influence. She's locked up on $500,000 bond.
"If you see a firetruck coming, an ambulance or police car, stop your car and move over to the side of the road. This didn't have to happen," said McGarvey.
Royds' autopsy is scheduled for Monday. Belmont Hills Fire Company is taking time off to grieve.
"He's just a fun guy to be around and would do anything you ask him. We're going to miss him," said McGarvey.