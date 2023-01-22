HEADLINE: Mostly rain, but also a little snow in spots, into Monday; another storm to watch midweek

TONIGHT: Cloudy with periods of rain, heavy at times; snow north changes to rain. Low: 35

MONDAY: Leftover rain through midday mixing with some snow then becoming breezy and drier with perhaps some sunny breaks. High: 40

MONDAY NIGHT: Turning out partly cloudy; brisk. Low: 29

THE BIG PICTURE

Sunday was dry for a while with thickening and lowering cloud cover throughout the day as afternoon high temperatures reached the lower 40s in most spots. Our next storm arrives this evening bringing with it mostly rain, but also a bit of wet snow for some. While a period of snow initially this evening in the Poconos and Schuylkill County seems likely, the lack of cold means this storm system is mostly a rainmaker yet again for much of our area. That storm system departs Monday, and we'll get a brief breather Tuesday before the next storm system arrives Wednesday. Given the continued lack of cold, this storm system yet again will not be a significant snowstorm which will just keep the snow fans and skiers disappointed. Having said that, forecast model guidance continues to suggest snow at the onset will be a little more of a factor across the region this go around. So, stay tuned in the coming days for updates as things can still change. Our midweek storm system departs for the latter half of the week with some sunshine and drier times returning along with seasonable temperatures but a bit of a stiff breeze.

FORECAST DETAILS

TONIGHT

Precipitation will continue to overspread the area as we move through the evening as the next in a series of storm systems approaches the region, continues overnight, and departs Monday. With the aforementioned lack of cold, this is still more wet than white for most, although some snow at the onset will be seen mostly in Schuylkill County, the Poconos, and far northwestern New Jersey. Don’t be surprised if a little snow or sleet mixes in with some rain initially this evening across the Lehigh Valley, Berks, and west-central New Jersey, but overall, we’re looking at just plain rain for the majority of this storm system with little or no snow/ice accumulation. Rain may be locally heavy at times overnight and rainfall totals area-wide look to run on the order of a half inch to three-quarters of an inch with perhaps some isolated higher amounts. For folks to the north where there is a bit of snow, a coating to an inch or two can’t entirely be ruled out. We’ll need to watch for slippery spots for these northern locations this evening. But even these folks that start out as snow will eventually transition over to all rain overnight, perhaps with a brief period of some freezing rain in between the transition that leads to a light glaze of ice. Overnight low temperatures should only be in the mid to upper 30s.

MONDAY

Rain first thing Monday morning may actually go back to a period of snow for folks across the Poconos, Schuylkill County, and far northwestern New Jersey perhaps leading to an additional coating to an inch or two of accumulation with some isolated higher elevation spots near and north of Interstate 80 perhaps seeing up to three inches. So once again we may have to watch for some slippery travel in these northern locations for the Monday morning rush. For the rest of the region, a little snow may mix in with the rain Monday morning, but outside of a coating in a couple spots, little or no accumulation is expected and we shouldn’t have any real travel issues. By midday or early afternoon, much of the precipitation should be moving away to our north and east and clouds may break for a little sun as we progress through the afternoon. While the second half of Monday looks drier, a brisk northwesterly wind will gust up to 30 miles-per-hour adding an extra chill to the air as temperatures don’t change much from where they started the day, running around 40 degrees.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Tuesday will be an "in-between" day, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s. The break won't last however, as another storm in this rapid fire pattern is cued up and will arrive later in the day on Wednesday. It’s another one of these deals where the initial low pressure system is taking more of a track to our north and west and there is no arctic high pressure system to our north to supply us with a strong blast of cold air. So, there’s more influence from milder air, and this means once again, rain wins out the battle over snow or wintry weather. But the latest forecast model guidance continues to suggest the air mass initially out ahead of this storm system will be a little colder compared to how Sunday was. So it’s starting to look a bit more likely that more of the region sees at least a little snow and some accumulation at the onset of this system as we work through Wednesday. But given the overall pattern we’re in and the track of this storm, the milder air should still eventually win out and change any snow over to rain for much of the region by Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. High temperatures Wednesday are expected to reach the mid and upper 30s, so it is certainly a little colder compared to the start of the week, but it’s still seasonable…not an arctic blast.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Wednesday’s storm system will depart and, in its wake, Thursday should be largely dry…just another case where it’s mostly cloudy and breezy with perhaps a snow shower for areas mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley. High temperatures are expected to reach the lower 40s Thursday. A little more sun should return for Friday, but it will remain breezy, and high temperatures look to get a little colder in the upper 30s. Nighttime temperatures will also take a tumble falling back down into the chilly middle and upper 20s.