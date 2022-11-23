MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – Police in Muhlenberg Township are helping in the fight against hunger this holiday season.

The department wrapped up its second annual community food drive. Police loaded up donated items and dropped them off at the Helping Harvest food bank Wednesday.

Police had set out boxes where people could donate nonperishable items. They also got help from some businesses.

One officer says he hopes that the department can keep the donation drive going.

"It's a great experience for us to meet with the public, and I hope moving forward, that we continue to do it," said Ofc. Sam Calabria with Muhlenberg Township Police. "Obviously, right before Thanksgiving, it's when people are in need in these times."

Helping Harvest distributes food in Berks and Schuylkill counties.