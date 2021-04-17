UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. -- A multiple-vehicle crash closed down a portion of Route 222 in Upper Macungie Township Saturday afternoon.
A 69 News crew at the scene reported the crash involved at least four vehicles, including a tractor-trailer.
It happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 9200 block of Hamilton Boulevard.
Officials at the scene said nine people were taken to the hospital, including at least one person who was in critical condition.
Emergency dispatchers said State Route 222 southbound and the onramp to Route 100 were still closed as of 3:45 p.m. Saturday.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.