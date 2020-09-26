BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- It'll be 25 years ago, this November, when Bethlehem Steel made their last cast of iron from a blast furnace.
"This is a sort of a mini Cupolla, a cut down version of a Cupolla, but it's going to make cast-iron for us tomorrow in order to cast the blast furnace medallions to mimic the ones that were cast with the last cast on November 18, 1995," said Don Young, a Docent with the museum.
Young worked in the Bethlehem plant for 33 years. The Cupolla he was showing is on display this weekend at the National Museum of Industrial History to commemorate the last cast of 1995.
"I was one of those guys that loved my job. My wife used to say, 'you would go to work for Bethlehem Steel even if they don't pay you' but I told her don't tell them that because I like to be paid. But now I'm doing it as a volunteer," said Young.
It's a love Don Young hopes to pass on to younger generations. That's why weekends like this one are special.
"A lot of people that worked in the blast furnace is forecasting or anything, it holds a special place in their heart. It wasn't just a job to them it was an entire life they were producing the history of this country," said Glenn Koehler, the museum's Director of Marketing.
So when you stop by the museum September 26th and 27th, you might see Young adorned in his greens ready to tell his story, and that of his fellow steel workers, who remember that fateful day 25 years ago.
"I very much would like to see the history of steelmaking and the history of the industry, in general, in the Lehigh Valley being propagated to our young people so they understand what built the Lehigh Valley and that is the same thing as what built America," said Young.
Medallions will be created from the Cupolla Sunday, September 27th, in the afternoon. It's free and open to the public.