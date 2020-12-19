BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The National Retail Federation expects 150 million people to buy last minute gifts on the last Saturday before Christmas.
It’s the highest number predicted since the organization started tracking the statistic in 2016.
In Bethlehem, shoppers were encouraged to come out for the “Merry Little Shop and Stroll.” Storeowners offered last minute deals and socially distant shopping options.
“We've honestly just been completely and utterly grateful to the people of Bethlehem, and those who are supporting local business, and coming through and doing to-go sales,” said Nick Roberts, of the Social Still. “Today has been good, I’ve seen a lot of foot traffic.”
Many shoppers out and about Saturday said they were buying replacement gifts, after those they ordered online were caught up in postal service delays.
“Just had somebody in who is looking to replace some gifts that are stuck somewhere in California right now that are shipped from Bucks County,” said store owner Warren Clark.
"There’s been a tremendous delay for sure, but for me it's wanting to buy local a little more this year,” said shopper Julie Mertus. “I just feel there’s some struggle with the pandemic and everything going on, I really want to support where I can and keep these businesses going, because I’ve lived here most of my life and it’s important to me.”