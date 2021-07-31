SLATINGTON, Pa. --The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Lehigh County Thursday.
Officials said Saturday a tornado touched down on the grounds of Northern Lehigh High School in Slatington just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Several trees were snapped or uprooted. A wooden dugout on the baseball field lost its roof. Metal bleachers were tossed.
The storm then moved east, causing damage to a hangar door, some planes and some trees at Slatington Airport.
NWS officials said the tornado remained on the ground for .6 miles with peak winds estimated at 85 miles per hour. The tornado has been classified as an EF-0 tornado.
Thursday’s storms are thought to have produced eight tornados across multiple counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
The National Weather Service is still investigating the damage.