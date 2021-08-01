LYNN TOWNSHIP Pa. -- The National Weather Service has confirmed a second Lehigh County tornado July 29.
NWS Officials said a tornado touched down between Kunkels Mill Road and Red Road in Lynn Township 4:06 p.m.
According to officials, the tornado remained on the ground for 1.6 miles, crossing Rhoads Road, snapping and uprooting trees and causing minor roofing damage in the area.
Officials said the tornado reached its strongest point as it approached New Smithville Road in Weisenberg Township.
Winds were estimated to reach 90 miles per hour. The tornado was classified as an EF1.
Officials said the tornado dissipated in a field prior to reaching Loch Valley Road in Weisenberg Township.
This is the second tornado reported in Lehigh County as a result of the July 29 storms.
NWS officials previously reported an EF0 tornado with peak winds estimated at 85 miles per hour in Slatington.
Thursday’s storms are thought to have produced nine tornados across multiple counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Crews continue to investigate the damage from the storms.