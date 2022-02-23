The three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery have been found guilty of federal hate crimes.
The jury in the hate crime trial of Travis McMichael, his father Gregory, and their neighbor William Bryan found the men targeted and ultimately killed Arbery because he was Black.
Arbery's mother says she's thankful it's almost over.
"It's very draining but I look at this as a milestone, another milestone, another challenge that we've overcome," said Wanda Cooper Jones. "We still have the DA's that we have to deal with as well but we've come a long way."
All three men are already serving life sentences, with only Bryan being eligible for parole.
They could receive an additional life sentence for the federal convictions.