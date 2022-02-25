Three former-Minneapolis police officers have been found guilty of violating the late George Floyd's civil rights.
Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane were convicted of depriving Floyd of medical car, and for not intervening in his killing.
Floyd's family says that while accountability is important, in the end it won't bring him back.
"We'll take this small victory and smile about it and be happy but deep down we're hurting we want this to stop," noted Brandon Williams, Floyd's nephew.
The prosecution argued inexperience, improper training, and distractions from bystanders kept them from doing their jobs but the jury didn't agree.