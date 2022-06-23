WASHINGTON - It was another day of questioning for the January 6 committee.
This time the panel included Jeffrey Rosen, the former acting attorney general, Richard Donoghue, the former acting deputy attorney general, and Steven Engel, the former assistant attorney general.
Much of the testimony centered around how former President Donald Trump wanted to put Jeffrey Clark, an ex-DOJ official, in the role of attorney general and get rid of Rosen, who would not overturn the election. Those on the panel said they made it clear that would not be a good idea.
"I made the point that Jeff Clark is not even competent to serve as the attorney general. He's never been a criminal attorney. He's never conducted a criminal investigation in his life," Donoghue said.
But, there was someone who reportedly thought it was a good idea - Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry. The committee shared a number of texts between Perry and Mark Meadows, who was Trump's chief of staff.
Donoghue says Perry called him at the request of Trump to push for Clark and to share what he felt was voter fraud in Pennsylvania.
"He went into allegations specific to Pennsylvania, which included amongst others this allegation that the secretary of state had certified more votes than were actually cast," Donoghue said.
Donoghue says he had the U.S. Attorney in the Western District of PA investigate those allegations.
"He had and explanation as to why there was no foundation for concern," Donoghue said.
It was also revealed that a number of politicians had allegedly asked Trump for a pardon following the events of January 6, including Representative Perry.
During the committee's first hearing earlier this month, pardons were brought up, and Perry called that allegation a "soulless lie."