WASHINGTON - Former Vice President Mike Pence's inner circle was in the hot seat on Thursday, answering questions from the January 6 committee.
Two of Pence's close legal advisers detailed their advice to the then Vice President as he was publicly being pressured by President Donald Trump to not certify the 2020 election results.
"Our review of text, history, and frankly, just common sense, all confirmed the Vice President's first instinct on that point. There is no justifiable basis to conclude that the Vice President has that kind of authority," said Greg Jacob, former Chief Counsel to Pence.
"I would have laid my body across the road before I would have let the Vice President overturn the 2020 election on the basis of that historical precedent," said J. Michael Luttig, a retired judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.
Witnesses said Trump was told repeatedly that the plan for Pence to overturn the election was unconstitutional.
In part of a taped deposition that was shared at the hearing, former Pence Chief of Staff Marc Short said we was concerned Trump would turn on Pence and that he alerted the Secret Service on January 5.
"I wanted to make sure the head of the Vice President's Secret Service was aware that likely, as these disagreements became more public that the president would lash out in some way," Short said.
Shortly before Pence appeared at the Capitol for the ceremonial role, he released a letter saying he would not honor Trump's wishes. Pence and his family were forced into hiding once the mob entered the Capitol.
The next public meeting for the committee will be held on Tuesday.