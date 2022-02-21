Colorado police are investigating what led up to officers finding five people dead in an apartment.

Authorities say three women and two men were found dead in the unit Sunday afternoon. They say a sixth adult and a 4-month old child survived.

Police are still looking into the cause of death.

"What I can tell you, and again this is in the infancy of the investigation, there does not appear to be any blunt trauma or any violent incident of any nature," stated Chief Clint Nichols, from the Commerce City Police Department.

Police say there were no signs of any hazardous gas, but they did discover substances they described as "illicit narcotics."

