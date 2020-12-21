After months of back and forth, Senate Democrats and Republicans reached a compromise on another stimulus package.
"It's always painful and it's not a pretty process, but we got there," said Senator Pat Toomey.
As the virus surges, people are still out of work, with some facing eviction and turning to food banks. The $900 billion package cannot come soon enough.
What does it mean for you? Let's break down the numbers.
It includes a $600 direct payment to individuals making less than $75,000 a year and twice that for couples. Eligible families will receive an additional $600 per child.
The unemployed will receive a $300 weekly federal enhancement in benefits.
The bill will reopen the Paycheck Protection Program so hard-hit small businesses can apply for a second loan.
A $15 billion grant has been created for live venues, theaters and museums that have lost 25% of their revenues. $82 billion has been allocated for K-12 schools and colleges, and an additional $10 billion for child care providers.
The bill will also extend the eviction protection set to expire at the end of the year and provide $25 billion in rental assistance for the unemployed.
And there is money to fight the pandemic. The bill includes $20 billion to buy vaccines and another $8 billion for distribution, as well as money for testing and hospitals that have lost revenue.
Toomey says he's happy to vote in favor of the bill.
"I think it's going to help a lot of people who need help," Toomey said.
But, Senator Bob Casey feels this is just a temporary fix, and another stimulus aid package will be needed in the spring.
"The economic trauma that is here now will be with us for a good while and I think warrant a lot of attention and a lot of policy response," Casey said.